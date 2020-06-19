UrduPoint.com
EU Expects Belarus To Quickly Invite OSCE To Monitor Presidential Election

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 06:46 PM

EU Expects Belarus to Quickly Invite OSCE to Monitor Presidential Election

The European Union expects Belarus to officially invite representatives from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) to monitor the upcoming presidential election as soon as possible, to guarantee a safe and fair vote, a spokesman for the EU External Action Service said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) The European Union expects Belarus to officially invite representatives from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) to monitor the upcoming presidential election as soon as possible, to guarantee a safe and fair vote, a spokesman for the EU External Action Service said on Friday.

"The EU expects Belarus to officially invite the OSCE/ODIHR [OSCE's Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights] to monitor the elections as soon as possible. Safe, peaceful, free and fair elections will foster democratic development in Belarus, reinforce its sovereignty and independence, and pave the way for greater cooperation with the EU and economic prosperity for the Belarusian people," the spokesman said in a statement.

