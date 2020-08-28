EU Expects Belarus to Release All Detained Journalists - Spokesman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) The European Union expects Belarus will release all the journalists detained at rallies, lead spokesperson for the external affairs of the European Commission Peter Stano said Friday.

"Belarus: the EU expects from authorities the immediate & unconditional release of detained journalists, along with ALL peaceful protesters.

Let #media do their jobs without intimidation" Stano said on Twitter, adding that free press was crucial to the democracy.