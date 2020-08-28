UrduPoint.com
EU Expects Belarus To Release All Detained Journalists - Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 03:22 PM

EU Expects Belarus to Release All Detained Journalists - Spokesman

The European Union expects Belarus will release all the journalists detained at rallies, lead spokesperson for the external affairs of the European Commission Peter Stano said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) The European Union expects Belarus will release all the journalists detained at rallies, lead spokesperson for the external affairs of the European Commission Peter Stano said Friday.

"Belarus: the EU expects from authorities the immediate & unconditional release of detained journalists, along with ALL peaceful protesters.

Let #media do their jobs without intimidation" Stano said on Twitter, adding that free press was crucial to the democracy.

