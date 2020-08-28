EU Expects Belarus To Release All Detained Journalists - Spokesman
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 03:22 PM
The European Union expects Belarus will release all the journalists detained at rallies, lead spokesperson for the external affairs of the European Commission Peter Stano said Friday
"Belarus: the EU expects from authorities the immediate & unconditional release of detained journalists, along with ALL peaceful protesters.
Let #media do their jobs without intimidation" Stano said on Twitter, adding that free press was crucial to the democracy.