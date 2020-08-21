UrduPoint.com
EU Expects Belarus To Stop Criminal Probe Against Opposition Coordination Council

EU Expects Belarus to Stop Criminal Probe Against Opposition Coordination Council

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) The European Union expects Belarus to stop the criminal probe against the opposition Coordination Council for transfer of power and engage in dialogue for resolving the crisis, EU Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Nabila Massrali told Sputnik on Friday.

On Thursday, Belarusian Prosecutor General Alexander Konyuk said that a criminal probe was opened against the recently created Coordination Council, since its activities are allegedly aimed at seizing power and jeopardizing the national security. The council refuted claims that it sought changing the country's constitutional order and foreign policy.

"The Coordination Council, which consists of representatives of different parts of Belarusian society, reached out to the authorities for a dialogue and the authorities answered with the opening of a criminal case.

In doing so, the Belarusian state authorities have once again reverted to intimidation based on political grounds. Civil society and actors engaged in discussions on the future of Belarus must be protected from arbitrary arrest and violence. We expect the Belarusian authorities to stop the criminal case and instead to engage in a dialogue in view of moving towards a peaceful way out of the current crisis, in full respect of the Belarusian people's democratic and fundamental rights," Massrali said.

The EU reiterates its call on the Belarusian government to abstain from violence and launch "an inclusive national dialogue," the spokesperson added.

"Only a peaceful and democratic process can provide sustainable solutions. It is important that the Belarusian authorities provide the conditions and a safe space for dialogue," Massrali said.

