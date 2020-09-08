EU Expects Belarusian Authorities to Release Everyone Detained for Political Reasons

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) The European Union strongly condemns the arrests and detentions for political reasons in Belarus, and expects the immediate release of all detainees, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement.

"We strongly condemn the unabating arbitrary and unexplained arrests and detentions on political grounds in Belarus that have been taking place since the start of the pre-presidential election campaign," the statement says.

"The EU expects the Belarusian authorities to ensure the immediate release of all detained on political grounds before and after the falsified 9 August presidential elections," Borrell stressed.

The EU will impose sanctions against those responsible "for violence, repression and falsification of election results," he added.