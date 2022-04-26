UrduPoint.com

EU Expects Countries Seeking To Join Bloc To Fully Implement Anti-Russian Sanctions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 26, 2022 | 04:42 PM

EU Expects Countries Seeking to Join Bloc to Fully Implement Anti-Russian Sanctions

The European Union commends countries supporting sanctions imposed on Russia over its military operation in Ukraine and expects those seeking to become member states to also fully implement them, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) The European Union commends countries supporting sanctions imposed on Russia over its military operation in Ukraine and expects those seeking to become member states to also fully implement them, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said on Tuesday.

"We commend those countries who have implemented EU sanctions against Russia. We further emphasize however that sanctions must continue to be implemented in full. This is what is expected from every country aspiring to become a member of the EU," Metsola said at the EU Meets the Balkans Forum in Sofia.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces.

Western countries and their allies responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Russia.

The European Union has vowed to reduce its dependency on Russian energy. On April 8, the bloc announced the fifth package of anti-Russian sanctions, which included a ban on imports of coal and other solid fossil from the country starting from August 2022, a ban on the entry of Russian ships into EU ports and restrictions on Russian and Belarusian road transport companies.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Parliament European Union Road Sofia Luhansk Donetsk February April August From

Recent Stories

China mulls building defense system against near-E ..

China mulls building defense system against near-Earth asteroids

2 minutes ago
 Hot weather, hours long outages cause huge trouble ..

Hot weather, hours long outages cause huge trouble to citizens

47 minutes ago
 CM takes notice of blast in van

CM takes notice of blast in van

2 minutes ago
 Power shutdown notice in faisalabad

Power shutdown notice in faisalabad

2 minutes ago
 Chinese yuan weakens to 6.5590 against USD Tuesday ..

Chinese yuan weakens to 6.5590 against USD Tuesday

2 minutes ago
 UN chief in Moscow says wants Ukraine ceasefire 'a ..

UN chief in Moscow says wants Ukraine ceasefire 'as soon as possible'

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.