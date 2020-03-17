EU Expects COVID-19 Vaccine to Come Onto Market in Europe by Fall - von der Leyen

The EU expects a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which is being developed in Europe, to come into the market by the fall, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) The EU expects a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which is being developed in Europe, to come into the market by the fall, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday.

"Yesterday, I spoke to the managers of an innovative European research company. They work on a promising technology to develop a vaccine against the coronavirus.

The European Union provides them up to 80 million Euros and I hope that with this support we can have a vaccine on the market perhaps before autumn," von der Leyen said in a video address, posted on Twitter.

She added that this vaccine "could save lives in Europe and in the rest of the world too."

Last week, the World Health Organization declared the current coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. After China overcame the peak of the outbreak, Europe became the global epicenter of the epidemic.