UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Expects COVID-19 Vaccine To Come Onto Market In Europe By Fall - Von Der Leyen

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 09:47 PM

EU Expects COVID-19 Vaccine to Come Onto Market in Europe by Fall - von der Leyen

The EU expects a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which is being developed in Europe, to come into the market by the fall, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) The EU expects a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which is being developed in Europe, to come into the market by the fall, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday.

"Yesterday, I spoke to the managers of an innovative European research company. They work on a promising technology to develop a vaccine against the coronavirus.

The European Union provides them up to 80 million Euros and I hope that with this support we can have a vaccine on the market perhaps before autumn," von der Leyen said in a video address, posted on Twitter.

She added that this vaccine "could save lives in Europe and in the rest of the world too."

Last week, the World Health Organization declared the current coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. After China overcame the peak of the outbreak, Europe became the global epicenter of the epidemic.

Related Topics

World Technology Europe China Twitter European Union Company Market Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

COVID-19: Restaurants, malls, government offices c ..

2 minutes ago

Americans trust health agencies more than Trump on ..

2 minutes ago

UK Airports May Close in Weeks Due to COVID-19 Wit ..

2 minutes ago

Facebook $100Mln Fund to Help Small Businesses Sur ..

2 minutes ago

Screening of employees of Railways Karachi Divisio ..

6 minutes ago

Capital Development Authority demolishes illegal c ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.