UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Expects Medical Supplies Aid From China Soon - European Commission President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 01:10 AM

EU Expects Medical Supplies Aid From China Soon - European Commission President

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) The European Union expects to receive medical masks and tests from China, which will be used to help the bloc combat the spread of COVID-19, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday during a phone conversation with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang.

"Today, we are the center of the coronavirus pandemic, and we need protective equipment ourselves. We are ramping up our production, we are converting new production lines, but it needs several weeks. And in the meantime, we are grateful for the support from China," von der Leyen said.

She specified that China was sending 200,000 N95 masks, 2 million surgical masks, 50,000 express tests.

Von der Leyen also recalled how the EU had sent more than 50 tonnes of protective equipment to China in January.

Related Topics

China European Union January From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Aldar Properties approves AED1.14 bn in cash divid ..

11 minutes ago

Poland unveils 'anti-crisis shield' for virus-hit ..

57 minutes ago

Poland unveils 'anti-crisis shield' for virus-hit ..

1 hour ago

US stocks suspended on deep losses, S&P 500 down 7 ..

1 hour ago

World markets tumble as recession fears eclipse st ..

1 hour ago

Trump says 'no reason' to suspend tariffs on China ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.