EU Expects Medical Supplies Aid From China Soon - European Commission President

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) The European Union expects to receive medical masks and tests from China, which will be used to help the bloc combat the spread of COVID-19, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday during a phone conversation with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang.

"Today, we are the center of the coronavirus pandemic, and we need protective equipment ourselves. We are ramping up our production, we are converting new production lines, but it needs several weeks. And in the meantime, we are grateful for the support from China," von der Leyen said.

She specified that China was sending 200,000 N95 masks, 2 million surgical masks, 50,000 express tests.

Von der Leyen also recalled how the EU had sent more than 50 tonnes of protective equipment to China in January.