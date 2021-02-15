UrduPoint.com
EU Expects New Kosovo Cabinet To Engage With Serbia Post-Election - Statement

Mon 15th February 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2021) The European Union said Monday it expected Kosovo to normalize ties with Serbia, after the breakaway region overwhelmingly voted for an Albanian nationalist party to lead it.

With more than 97 percent of ballots counted, the opposition Vetevendosje party looked set to win the Sunday parliamentary election with 48.1 percent of the vote. The Democratic Party came second with 17.4 percent, while the ruling Democratic League finished third with 13.

2 percent.

"Kosovo's European path... goes through the comprehensive normalisation of relations with Serbia and the EU expects the new authorities in Pristina to engage constructively with a view to a continuation of the meetings of the EU-facilitated Dialogue," an EU statement read.

Vetevendosje has refused to look for a compromise in a dialogue with Serbia, which has rejected its bid for independence. The region broke away from Serbia after NATO forces bombed the Balkan nation in 1999.

