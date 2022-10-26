UrduPoint.com

EU Expects New Wave Of COVID-19 Infections Next Week - Health Official

Faizan Hashmi Published October 26, 2022 | 04:00 PM

EU Expects New Wave of COVID-19 Infections Next Week - Health Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) A new wave of infections with subvariants of the omicron coronavirus strain is expected to hit in the coming week in the European Union, Head of Health Threats and Vaccines Strategy of European Medicines Agency Marco Cavaleri said on Wednesday.

"Infections and hospitalizations are rising in people 65 years of age and older. A new wave is expected in the coming week driven by new omicron subvariants according to the data collected by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control," Cavaleri said during a press conference on COVID-19 and monkeypox.

On Monday, WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge said that the number of COVID-19 cases in Europe had tripled since early September, with the eurozone accounting for nearly 60% of global cases and 42% of global deaths, as of mid-October.

To date, the EU has reported of over 260 million COVID-19 cases and 2.1 million deaths, as well as administered more than 1.6 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

Related Topics

Europe European Union September Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Maraym Nawaz still under fire despite apology over ..

Maraym Nawaz still under fire despite apology over Tweet about Arshad Sharif

45 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: What Pakistani players are doi ..

T20 World Cup 2022: What Pakistani players are doing in Perth ahead of clash wit ..

1 hour ago
 vivo Redefining Consumer Experience through World- ..

Vivo Redefining Consumer Experience through World-Class Technology and Efficient ..

1 hour ago
 HBL Pakistan Super League 2023: Local players cate ..

HBL Pakistan Super League 2023: Local players categories renewed

1 hour ago
 Rupee loses winning streak against dollar in intra ..

Rupee loses winning streak against dollar in intraday trade

2 hours ago
 Proposal to establish handicrafts council for sect ..

Proposal to establish handicrafts council for sector uplift

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.