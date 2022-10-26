EU Expects New Wave of COVID-19 Infections Next Week - Health Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) A new wave of infections with subvariants of the omicron coronavirus strain is expected to hit in the coming week in the European Union, Head of Health Threats and Vaccines Strategy of European Medicines Agency Marco Cavaleri said on Wednesday.

"Infections and hospitalizations are rising in people 65 years of age and older. A new wave is expected in the coming week driven by new omicron subvariants according to the data collected by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control," Cavaleri said during a press conference on COVID-19 and monkeypox.

On Monday, WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge said that the number of COVID-19 cases in Europe had tripled since early September, with the eurozone accounting for nearly 60% of global cases and 42% of global deaths, as of mid-October.

To date, the EU has reported of over 260 million COVID-19 cases and 2.1 million deaths, as well as administered more than 1.6 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines.