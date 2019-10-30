EU Expects Serious Discussions, Results From Syrian Constitutional Committee - Mogherini

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The European Union expects the start of serious discussions in the Syrian Constitutional Committee and the achievement of a result that meets the interests of the whole country, head of European diplomacy Federica Mogherini said Wednesday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) The European Union expects the start of serious discussions in the Syrian Constitutional Committee and the achievement of a result that meets the interests of the whole country, head of European diplomacy Federica Mogherini said Wednesday.

The first meeting of the committee took place earlier in the day in Geneva. Its main goal is to prepare the constitutional reform in Syria in order to hold elections in the country on its basis, paving the way to the process of political settlement in the war-torn country.

"This is an important and long-awaited moment, a result of the first agreement between the Syrian parties since the adoption of the Resolution in 2015.

It is now crucial that the Committee starts serious discussions in good faith and delivers an outcome in the interest of the entire country and all its people. In that sense it must remain a Syrian-owned and Syrian-led process," Mogherini said in a statement.

She stressed that "the Constitutional Committee alone will not resolve the Syrian conflict" as "tangible and irreversible steps on all aspects of UN Security Council Resolution 2254 ... are needed and will be key to unlocking the only viable solution - a political solution."