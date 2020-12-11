EU Expects to Have Pfizer Covid Vaccine Approved for Use by End of Year

The European Union expects to authorize the vaccine against the coronavirus from Pfizer for use within the bloc by the end of the year, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said Frida

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) The European Union expects to authorize the vaccine against the coronavirus from Pfizer for use within the bloc by the end of the year, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said Friday.

"We aim to authorize the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine by the end of the year, subject to [European Medicines Agency] EMA's opinion. EMA's opinion on the Moderna vaccine should come before mid-January, and rolling review of data for AstraZeneca/Oxford and Johnson& Johnson's vaccines is ongoing," von der Leyen told a press conference following an EU summit.