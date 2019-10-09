EU Expects Turkish Operation in Syria to Escalate Tensions - Commissioner

The European Union expects a Turkish incursion in northeastern Syria to exacerbate the already tense situation there, Budget Commissioner Guenther Oettinger told reporters on Wednesday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) The European Union expects a Turkish incursion in northeastern Syria to exacerbate the already tense situation there, Budget Commissioner Guenther Oettinger told reporters on Wednesday.

He cited media reports that claimed Turkish troops had crossed into Syria hours ago, "with all the risks that this involves that we looked at the college meeting.

"

"We can anticipate escalation and I'm sure my colleague [EU foreign policy chief Federica] Mogherini will very rapidly be indicating the EU position and the common line of member states. It will also be an issue for the European Council next week," he said.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said over the weekend that the operation to drive Kurdish forces away from the border and create a "safe zone" for Syrian refugees would begin in the coming days. A source in the Turkish presidency told Sputnik that the operation had not begun yet.