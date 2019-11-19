UrduPoint.com
EU Expects WTO To Decide On EU's Right To Impose Tariffs On US Exports In Q2 2020 - Source

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 02:54 PM

EU Expects WTO to Decide on EU's Right to Impose Tariffs on US Exports in Q2 2020 - Source

The European Union expects the World Trade Organization (WTO) to make in the second quarter of 2020 a decision on the possibility for the EU to impose trade restrictions on US exports within the Boeing-Airbus dispute, a source in EU institutions said on Tuesday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2019) The European Union expects the World Trade Organization (WTO) to make in the second quarter of 2020 a decision on the possibility for the EU to impose trade restrictions on US exports within the Boeing-Airbus dispute, a source in EU institutions said on Tuesday.

The WTO formally authorized on Monday Washington to impose tariffs on $7.

5 billion worth of EU goods, in order to compensate damages that the US suffered as a result of EU's support for Airbus aerospace corporation, which the US sees as unfair competition, damaging sales of its aircraft maker Boeing.

The European Commission said then that the WTO would also authorize the EU to impose countermeasures on US products, adding that the EU was forced to take this step, despite its readiness for peaceful dialogue, after the US' move.

