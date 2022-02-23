UrduPoint.com

EU Experiences Discord Over Imposing Sanctions On Russia - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published February 23, 2022 | 01:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) EU countries are finding themselves in disagreement over the type of sanctions to impose against Russia, as it may entail political and economic consequences for different countries, UK broadcaster Sky news reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed decrees recognizing the independence of the republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, saying that the decision was long overdue. The European Union has vowed "significant" sanctions on Russia.

According to the broadcaster, Italy fears sanctions could hamper its recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, while Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban does not want his ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin to suffer.

The broadcaster added that Cyprus fears strict sanctions against Russia as it may endanger tourism.

According to Sky News, banks in Austria, Italy and France appear to be the most vulnerable to the consequences of financial sanctions imposed on Russia.

Several European countries and EU officials have threatened new sanctions against Russia. Earlier in the day, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell announced that EU sanctions against Moscow will target 351 lawmakers of the parliament's lower house, the State Duma, while the United Kingdom sanctioned five Russian banks and three businesspeople.

