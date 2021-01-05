UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Expresses Concern On Iran's Decision To Increase Uranium Enrichment - Spokesperson

Faizan Hashmi 52 seconds ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 05:10 PM

EU Expresses Concern on Iran's Decision to Increase Uranium Enrichment - Spokesperson

European Union's lead foreign policy spokesman Peter Stano has said that the EU is highly concerned by Iran's decision to launch the enrichment of uranium, adding that this action poses threat to the nuclear non-proliferation regime

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2021) European Union's lead foreign policy spokesman Peter Stano has said that the EU is highly concerned by Iran's decision to launch the enrichment of uranium, adding that this action poses threat to the nuclear non-proliferation regime.

Earlier in the day, Behrouz Kamalvandi, the spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, said that Iran had succeeded 20 percent enrichment of uranium at the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant.

"We are highly concerned by the measures taken by Iran when it comes the uranium enrichment activities. This action is indeed in breach of Iran's nuclear commitments and will have the serious implications when it comes to nuclear non-proliferation," Stano said at a press briefing.

The spokesman added that the EU "will strengthen efforts to maintain the agreement," despite Iran's actions, since "strict verification measures are still in place."

On Monday, Stano said that the European Union was waiting for the International Atomic Energy Agency to present information regarding Iran's actions to decide on further steps regarding the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on Iran's nuclear program, which limits the uranium enrichment level in Iran under 3.67 percent.

Related Topics

Iran Nuclear European Union Lead 2015 Agreement

Recent Stories

Pakistan to continue support to kashmiris in strug ..

48 seconds ago

Beijing at brush strokes of a Russia painter

49 seconds ago

DC orders Wasa to ensure immediate disposal of rai ..

51 seconds ago

MoHAP launches &#039;Together We Move&#039; campai ..

11 minutes ago

Central Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa share Quaid- ..

18 minutes ago

Shortage of cotton yarn risks value-added textile ..

55 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.