BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2021) The European Union's lead foreign policy spokesman, Peter Stano, has said that the EU is highly concerned by Iran's decision to launch the enrichment of uranium, adding that this action poses a threat to the nuclear non-proliferation regime.

Earlier in the day, Behrouz Kamalvandi, the spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, said that Iran had succeeded 20 percent enrichment of uranium at the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant.

"We are highly concerned by the measures taken by Iran when it comes to the uranium enrichment activities. This action is indeed in breach of Iran's nuclear commitments and will have the serious implications when it comes to nuclear non-proliferation," Stano said at a press briefing.

The spokesman added that the EU would strengthen efforts to save the agreement, despite Iran's actions, since verification measures were still in place.

"In spite of this regrettable action taken by Iran, the important elements of the JCPOA, such as strict verification and transparency measures remain in place. In light of the ministerial declaration adopted by JCPOA participants last December... we will redouble effects to preserve the accord and make sure that all parties implement it," he said.

On Monday, Stano said that the European Union was waiting for the International Atomic Energy Agency to present information regarding Iran's actions to decide on further steps regarding the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on Iran's nuclear program, which limits the uranium enrichment level in Iran to under 3.67 percent.