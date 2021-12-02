UrduPoint.com

EU Expresses Concern Over Lack Of Transparency At Poland's Border With Belarus

EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson on Tuesday expressed concern about the situation at the Poland-Belarus border, stressing the importance of allowing media and humanitarian organizations to gain access to the area where migration crisis unfolds

On November 30, Polish President Andrzej Duda signed a law that denied unrestricted access of humanitarian organizations and the media to the border with Belarus.

"When it comes to Poland, I am quite concerned about the situation that there is not yet any transparency in the zone and I think it is really important to have access for media and UN organizations into the zone," Johansson said in doorstep comment before the Western Balkans Ministerial Forum on Justice and Home Affairs in Slovenia.

Thousands of illegal migrants have gathered at Belarus' borders with Poland, Lithuania and Latvia since summer, aspiring to cross into the European Union. The three EU countries have accused Belarus of fostering the illegal migrant flow, which Minsk denied.

Poland, Lithuania and Latvia enhanced their border control and started building border fences, meanwhile repelling the migrants' attempts to cross the border with tear gas and water cannons. Last month, evacuation flights were launched for migrants who wanted to return home voluntarily.

