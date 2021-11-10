EU Expresses Solidarity with Poland Amid Migration Crisis on Border with Belarus - Michel

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) The European Union expresses solidarity with Poland in regard to the migration crisis on its border with Belarus, European Council President Charles Michel said on Wednesday.

"I came to Poland today to express solidarity to the whole EU to Poland, that is facing a serious crisis that we take seriously and that should enjoy solidarity and unity of the whole European Union," Michel told a press conference after his meeting with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki in Warsaw.