EU Expresses Support For 'New Spirit' Of Cooperation In Central Asia - Borrell

European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell said on Friday that the EU supported the new trends in Central Asia, which envisioned greater cooperation in the region

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell said on Friday that the EU supported the new trends in Central Asia, which envisioned greater cooperation in the region.

"Connectivity, stability, and security go hand in hand - they are pre-requisites for each other. The EU strongly supports the new spirit of cooperation in Central Asia, which contributes to shaping its own connectivity agenda," Borrell wrote on Twitter.

The diplomat attended the Tashkent-hosted international conference "Central and South Asia: Regional Connectivity. Challenges and Opportunities," taking place from July 15-16.

The two-day conference features presidents of Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, the prime minister of Pakistan, and executive delegations from all Central and South Asian states and the US.

The delegations discussed regional security, economic integration, and culture, emphasizing the future of Afghanistan, stating that stability and peace in Afghanistan are essential for economic growth and regional cooperation.

The senior officials also discussed fostering closer interaction between Central and South Asian regions and building strategic transport infrastructure projects.

To facilitate cooperation in the region, Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Uzbekistan have signed a multi-billion-dollar rail project expected to boost trade relations between Central and South Asia in February. During the same period, Afghanistan and Turkmenistan inaugurated three energy and connectivity projects.

