UrduPoint.com

EU Expresses Support To Israel After East Jerusalem Attack

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 28, 2023 | 05:49 PM

EU Expresses Support to Israel After East Jerusalem Attack

The European Union has condemned the deadly attack in East Jerusalem that claimed the lives of at least seven people, European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi said

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2023) The European Union has condemned the deadly attack in East Jerusalem that claimed the lives of at least seven people, European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi said.

On Friday, the Israel Police reported a terrorist attack at a synagogue in East Jerusalem. Local media said that at least eight people were killed and 10 others were injured as a result of the shooting in the Neve Yaakov neighborhood. The Israel Police said that seven civilians were killed in the attack, while three others were injured.

"We condemn, in the strongest terms, today's heinous terror attack against worshippers in Jerusalem, especially on the International Holocaust Remembrance Day. There can be no explanation for terrorism. My deepest condolences to the families. We stand with Israel," Varhelyi said on Twitter on Friday.

According to the Israeli police, the initial investigation suggests that a sole gunman carried out the attack in East Jerusalem. The suspect - a 21-year-old resident of East Jerusalem - has been neutralized by law enforcement following a pursuit and a fire exchange.

The Jerusalem Post reported that, hours after the attack, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) arrested the terrorist's parents and surrounded his house in the neighborhood of A-Tur in East Jerusalem.

Hamas spokesperson Hazem Kasem said on Al-Aqsa TV that the Jerusalem attack was carried out in retaliation for the Jenin raid.

On Thursday, at least 10 Palestinians were killed and 20 others were injured as a result of an Israeli raid on the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank. The Israeli army said it neutralized three Palestinian militants in the city of Jenin, suspected of preparing major terrorist attacks.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Terrorist Fire Militants Army Police Exchange Israel Twitter European Union Bank Jerusalem Post Media TV Refugee

Recent Stories

Russian Foreign Ministry Deeply Concerned by Escal ..

Russian Foreign Ministry Deeply Concerned by Escalation of Palestinian-Israeli C ..

12 minutes ago
 Dubai emerges as one of world’s most popular wed ..

Dubai emerges as one of world’s most popular wedding destinations

1 hour ago
 Global stocks end week mostly higher ahead of cent ..

Global stocks end week mostly higher ahead of central bank meetings

12 minutes ago
 Formers to get Kisan card for subsidized seeds and ..

Formers to get Kisan card for subsidized seeds and hybrid spray: Muhammad Tariq

12 minutes ago
 At Ukraine front, embattled Bakhmut residents desp ..

At Ukraine front, embattled Bakhmut residents desperate for water

12 minutes ago
 Retired NATO general set to win Czech presidential ..

Retired NATO general set to win Czech presidential vote

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.