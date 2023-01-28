EU Expresses Support to Israel After East Jerusalem Attack

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2023) The European Union has condemned the deadly attack in East Jerusalem that claimed the lives of at least seven people, European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi said.

On Friday, the Israel Police reported a terrorist attack at a synagogue in East Jerusalem. Local media said that at least eight people were killed and 10 others were injured as a result of the shooting in the Neve Yaakov neighborhood. The Israel Police said that seven civilians were killed in the attack, while three others were injured.

"We condemn, in the strongest terms, today's heinous terror attack against worshippers in Jerusalem, especially on the International Holocaust Remembrance Day. There can be no explanation for terrorism. My deepest condolences to the families. We stand with Israel," Varhelyi said on Twitter on Friday.

According to the Israeli police, the initial investigation suggests that a sole gunman carried out the attack in East Jerusalem. The suspect - a 21-year-old resident of East Jerusalem - has been neutralized by law enforcement following a pursuit and a fire exchange.

The Jerusalem Post reported that, hours after the attack, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) arrested the terrorist's parents and surrounded his house in the neighborhood of A-Tur in East Jerusalem.

Hamas spokesperson Hazem Kasem said on Al-Aqsa TV that the Jerusalem attack was carried out in retaliation for the Jenin raid.

On Thursday, at least 10 Palestinians were killed and 20 others were injured as a result of an Israeli raid on the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank. The Israeli army said it neutralized three Palestinian militants in the city of Jenin, suspected of preparing major terrorist attacks.