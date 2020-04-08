EU Extends Advisory Mission to Iraq by 2 Years

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) The Council of the European Union extended on Tuesday the bloc's mission to provide advice to Iraq as it continues a sweeping security reform.

"The Council today extended the mandate of the EU Advisory Mission in support of Security Sector Reform in Iraq (EUAM Iraq) until 30 April 2022," the press release read.

The program was launched in 2017 at the request of the Iraqi government.

The Baghdad-based mission has been advising Iraqi national security and Interior Ministry officials on how to implement civilian-related aspects of the national strategy to counter terrorism and organized crime.