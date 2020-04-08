UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Extends Advisory Mission To Iraq By 2 Years

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 01:10 AM

EU Extends Advisory Mission to Iraq by 2 Years

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) The Council of the European Union extended on Tuesday the bloc's mission to provide advice to Iraq as it continues a sweeping security reform.

"The Council today extended the mandate of the EU Advisory Mission in support of Security Sector Reform in Iraq (EUAM Iraq) until 30 April 2022," the press release read.

The program was launched in 2017 at the request of the Iraqi government.

The Baghdad-based mission has been advising Iraqi national security and Interior Ministry officials on how to implement civilian-related aspects of the national strategy to counter terrorism and organized crime.

Related Topics

Interior Ministry Iraq European Union April 2017 Government

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Uzbek President discuss bilater ..

46 minutes ago

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar offers corona telemedicin ..

45 minutes ago

GCC interior ministers hold 37th meeting remotely

2 hours ago

130 Zaireen leave for home after 14-day quarantine ..

1 hour ago

Women can play vital role to keep families safe: D ..

1 hour ago

Detained Mehbooba Mufti shifted to her residence

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.