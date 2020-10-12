UrduPoint.com
EU Extends By One Year Sanctions For Chemical Weapons Development, Use

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 01:37 PM

The European Union will extended by October 16, 2021 the sanctions on individuals and entities involved in development and use of chemical weapons, the Council of the EU said on Monday

The sanctions, initially introduced two years ago, apply to nine persons five linked to the "Syrian regime" and four involved in the poisoning of Russia's former double agent Sergei Skripal � and also to Syria's� Scientific Studies and Research Centre, the council noted.

"The Council today decided to extend the regime allowing the EU to impose restrictive measures on persons and entities involved in the development and use of chemical weapons by one year, until 16 October 2021," the Council of the EU said in a statement.

The restrictions consist of a ban on EU travel and an asset freeze.

