EU extends Crimea sanctions by 12 months

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The European Union on Thursday rolled over for another year tough sanctions imposed over Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea from Ukraine

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :The European Union on Thursday rolled over for another year tough sanctions imposed over Russia 's 2014 annexation of Crimea from

The measures prohibit certain exports and imports from Crimea, and ban EU-based companies from investment and tourism services in the strategic Black Sea peninsula.

"The Council (of EU member states) prolonged the restrictive measures introduced in response to the illegal annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol by Russia until 23 June 2020," the bloc said in a statement, as leaders met for a summit in Brussels.

"The EU remains steadfast in its commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. The EU does not recognise and continues to condemn this violation of international law."The EU has imposed a raft of sanctions related to Russia's role in the Ukraine conflict, which has rumbled on since 2014 and claimed some 13,000 lives.

In addition to the Crimea and Sevastopol measures, the EU has severe economic sanctions in place against Russia as well as individual travel bans and asset freezes targeting some 170 individuals and 44 entities.