Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 12:20 AM

EU Extends Cyberattacks-Related Sanctions for One Year

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) The Council of EU said on Monday it had extended for a year, until May 18, 2022, its cybercrime sanctions regime.

"The Council today decided to prolong the framework for restrictive measures against cyber-attacks threatening the EU or its member states for another year, until 18 May 2022," the document says.

On May 17, 2019, the EU approved a framework mechanism that allows the imposition of sanctions for cyberattacks, if threats are directed, among other things, against member countries, third countries or international organizations. Restrictive measures include a travel ban on individuals in the EU and an asset freeze for individuals and legal entities. In addition, EU individuals and legal entities are prohibited from providing funds to those on the list.

The European Union first introduced sanctions under the cybercrime regime on July 30, 2020. The sanctions list includes citizens and organizations of Russia, China and North Korea. The asset freeze and the ban on travel to the EU at the first stage affected six individuals: four citizens of Russia and two from China, as well as three organizations ” from Russia, China and North Korea. On October 22 last year, the EU added two more Russian citizens and one organization to the sanctions list for a cyberattack on the Bundestag.

Currently, in total, the sanctions framework applies to eight individuals and four organizations.

