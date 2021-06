EU Extends Economic Sanctions Against Russia - Michel

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) The EU summit decided to extend economic sanctions against Russia which are in force since 2014, European Council President Charles Michel said on Friday.

"EU will pursue a united & strategic approach to Russia based on 5 guiding principles.

We have rolled over our economic sanctions against Russia: Moscow must do its part to ensure full implementation of Minsk Agreements. We will explore formats & conditionalities of dialogue," Michel tweeted.