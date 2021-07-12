UrduPoint.com
EU Extends Economic Sanctions Against Russia Until January 31, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) The European Union has decided to prolong economic sanctions against Russia until January 31, 2022, the EU said on Monday.

"The Council today decided to prolong the sanctions targeting specific economic sectors of the Russian Federation for a further six months, until 31 January 2022," the EU's press release read.

