EU Extends Global Human Rights Sanctions Regime for One Year

The Council of the European Union on Monday extended the sanctions regime for human rights violations for one year

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2021) The Council of the European Union on Monday extended the sanctions regime for human rights violations for one year.

"The Council today adopted a decision prolonging the sanctions against individuals and entities responsible for serious human rights violations and abuses in various countries worldwide for one year, until 8 December 2022.

Therefore sanctions will continue to apply to all individuals and entities listed so far with the exception of one deceased person, bringing the list to a total of fourteen individuals and four entities," the council said in a press release.