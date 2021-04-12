EU Extends Human Rights-Related Sanctions on Iran for 1 Year; Adds Persons, Entities

(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2021) The European Union extended until April 13, 2022, sanctions against Iran in connection with human rights violations in this country, adding eight individuals and three organizations to the sanctions list, the Official Journal of the European Union said on Monday.

