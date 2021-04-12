UrduPoint.com
EU Extends Human Rights-Related Sanctions On Iran For 1 Year; Adds Persons, Entities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 07:18 PM

EU Extends Human Rights-Related Sanctions on Iran for 1 Year; Adds Persons, Entities

The European Union extended until April 13, 2022, sanctions against Iran in connection with human rights violations in this country, adding eight individuals and three organizations to the sanctions list, the Official Journal of the European Union said on Monday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2021) The European Union extended until April 13, 2022, sanctions against Iran in connection with human rights violations in this country, adding eight individuals and three organizations to the sanctions list, the Official Journal of the European Union said on Monday.

"The Council today decided to extend its restrictive measures responding to serious human rights violations in Iran until 13 April 2022," the document says.

These measures were first introduced in 2011 and have been extended annually since then.

"The Council today also added eight persons and three entities to this sanctions list in view of their role in the violent response to the November 2019 demonstrations in Iran. The list now comprises a total of 89 individuals and 4 entities," the document also says.

