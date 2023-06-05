EU Extends Import Restrictions on Ukrainian Food Products Until September 15

The European Union on Monday extended restrictions on import of Ukrainian food products to several EU member states until September 15

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2023) The European Union on Monday extended restrictions on import of Ukrainian food products to several EU member states until September 15.

In particular, import of common wheat, corn, and sunflower seeds from Ukraine to Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia is not allowed.

"In order to prevent speculative behaviour by market operators, this Regulation should enter into force on the day of its publication. As is expected that the Joint Coordination Platform will improve the situation on the ground in the coming months, this Regulation should only apply until 15 September 2023," the publication in the EU's official journal read.