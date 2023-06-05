UrduPoint.com

EU Extends Import Restrictions On Ukrainian Food Products Until September 15

Umer Jamshaid Published June 05, 2023 | 11:13 PM

EU Extends Import Restrictions on Ukrainian Food Products Until September 15

The European Union on Monday extended restrictions on import of Ukrainian food products to several EU member states until September 15

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2023) The European Union on Monday extended restrictions on import of Ukrainian food products to several EU member states until September 15.

In particular, import of common wheat, corn, and sunflower seeds from Ukraine to Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia is not allowed.

"In order to prevent speculative behaviour by market operators, this Regulation should enter into force on the day of its publication. As is expected that the Joint Coordination Platform will improve the situation on the ground in the coming months, this Regulation should only apply until 15 September 2023," the publication in the EU's official journal read.

Related Topics

Import Ukraine European Union Bulgaria Poland Romania Slovakia Hungary September Market From Wheat

Recent Stories

TDAP chief for promoting local industry

TDAP chief for promoting local industry

1 minute ago
 Steps being taken to make anti-polio drive as succ ..

Steps being taken to make anti-polio drive as successful: DC Quetta

14 minutes ago
 PPP workers celebrate nomination of of Kashif Shor ..

PPP workers celebrate nomination of of Kashif Shoro as Mayor Hyderabad

14 minutes ago
 Young players successfully promoting different gam ..

Young players successfully promoting different games in Pakistan: Wasim

14 minutes ago
 University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) observe ..

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) observes World Environment Day

14 minutes ago
 Nawaz to lead PML-N campaign for next general elec ..

Nawaz to lead PML-N campaign for next general elections: Minister for Interior R ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.