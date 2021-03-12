UrduPoint.com
EU Extends Individual Anti-Russian Sanctions Over Ukraine For 6 Months - Council Of EU

Sumaira FH 8 seconds ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 06:40 PM

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) The European Union has extended individual sanctions against Russia over Ukraine for another months, until mid-September 2021, the Council of the EU said in a statement.

"The Council today decided to extend the sanctions targeting those responsible for undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine for a further six months until 15 September 2021," the statement says.

These sanctions include travel restrictions and an asset freeze in the EU that will continue to apply to 177 individuals and 48 organizations, it says.

More Stories From World

