EU Extends Individual Sanctions Against Russia For Ukraine For 6 Months Without Changes

The EU Council extended individual anti-Russian sanctions in force since 2014 against almost 1,500 individuals and 205 organizations "for undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine" for six months, until September 15, the Council of the European Union said in a statement

At the same time, the sanctions were extended without changes in the composition of the sanctions lists. The previous expiration date was March 15.

"The Council decided today to prolong the restrictive measures targeting those responsible for undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine for another six months, until 15 September 2023," the statement says.

Individual sanctions against citizens of Russia and Ukraine, whom the European Union accuses of "undermining the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine," were first introduced in March 2014 and have been regularly extended for six months since then.

On February 25 this year, the EU published in the official journal another sanctions package against Russia related to the situation in Ukraine. After the introduction of the 10th package, 1,473 individuals and 205 organizations are under personal EU sanctions.

Sanctions against individuals in the EU provide for the freezing of assets, including bank accounts, as well as a ban on travel to the EU. The imposition of sanctions can be challenged in the EU Court of Justice in Luxembourg. There are already considering a number of lawsuits from the Russians who are on the lists. Also, EU experts periodically review the sanctions lists.

