UrduPoint.com

EU Extends Period For UK To Export Veterinary Drugs To N.Ireland

Faizan Hashmi Published December 19, 2022 | 09:59 PM

EU extends period for UK to export veterinary drugs to N.Ireland

The European Union on Monday extended for three years the grace period under which Britain can continue to export veterinary drugs to Northern Ireland and some EU members.

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :The European Union on Monday extended for three years the grace period under which Britain can continue to export veterinary drugs to Northern Ireland and some EU members.

Under the terms of Britain's departure from the bloc, Northern Ireland remains in the EU Single Market, in order to avoid creating a trade border with EU member Ireland.

This means that Northern Ireland remains under EU pharmaceutical regulations, in theory preventing the delivery of veterinary medicines from Great Britain, the UK mainland.

A grace period to allow the veterinary medicine trade to continue had been due to expire on December 31, raising concern, as wrangling continues over Britain's failure to fully implement the Brexit deal.

But EU commissioner Maros Sefcovic, who oversees Brussels' relations with London, said Monday that the exemption would last until at least December 2025.

Sefcovic said this would continue to apply not only to veterinary exports to the British territory of Northern Ireland but also to EU members Ireland, Cyprus and Malta.

He said the EU listened carefully to concerns raised by stakeholders, particularly those in Northern Ireland.

"We understand those concerns and that is why we are acting today," Sefcovic said.

"By extending the current arrangements to December 2025, we are giving ample time to adapt.

This is a practical solution to a practical problem." British foreign minister James Cleverly thanked Sefcovic.

"I welcome this announcement which provides greater certainty for the veterinary medicines industry in Northern Ireland," he said, in a social media post.

"We will continue to look for long-term solutions on the Protocol, including on vet meds, to provide political stability in NI." Last week, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Friday his government was working "flat out" to settle post-Brexit trading problems in Northern Ireland.

As part of the divorce agreement between Britain and the EU, both sides signed up to a mechanism known as the Northern Ireland Protocol to govern trade rules in the province.

The deal keeps Northern Ireland in the European single market and customs union, mandating checks on goods heading to the province from the rest of the UK.

But it has proven deeply unpopular with pro-British unionists who have said the arrangements drive a wedge between their community and the three other UK nations.

Northern Ireland's government has been out of action since February because of a boycott by the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), in protest over the protocol.

The European Union continues to insist that the protocol be implemented in full, while Britain has warned that it might break its word and unilaterally reform it.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Protest Exports Drugs Social Media European Union Divorce Brussels London Ireland United Kingdom Cyprus Malta Brexit February December Border Market Post From Government Agreement Industry

Recent Stories

EU Reaches Political Agreement on Gas Price Cap Un ..

EU Reaches Political Agreement on Gas Price Cap Under Market Correction Mechanis ..

3 seconds ago
 Detained Greek Citizen May Work for Russian Intell ..

Detained Greek Citizen May Work for Russian Intelligence - Austrian Interior Min ..

4 seconds ago
 Seminar on "Opportunities for Women in Freelancing ..

Seminar on "Opportunities for Women in Freelancing, E-Commerce in Pakistan" held ..

5 seconds ago
 Tanveer unanimously elected as KATI Chief

Tanveer unanimously elected as KATI Chief

7 seconds ago
 Libyan Minister Accuses UN Mission, Foreign Actors ..

Libyan Minister Accuses UN Mission, Foreign Actors of Splitting Country

9 seconds ago
 Guterres 'Not Optimistic' About Possibility of Ukr ..

Guterres 'Not Optimistic' About Possibility of Ukraine Peace Talks in Immediate ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.