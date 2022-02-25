EU Extends Personal Sanctions Against Belarus for 1 Year

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2022) The European Union has extended personal sanctions against Belarus for a year following the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, according to a document published in Official Journal of the European Union.

According to the document, the sanctions will remain in effect until February 28, 2023.

On Thursday, the European Council announced that the new EU sanctions against Russia, introduced over the military operation in Ukraine, would also target Belarus over its role in the crisis.

Western countries, in particular the EU states, after the Belarusian election on August 9, 2020, imposed personal sanctions against a number of Belarusian officials, including President Alexander Lukashenko and members of his family, accusing them of violence against protesters and falsification of voting results. Currently, 183 individuals and 26 organizations are on sanctions lists. They are banned from entering the EU, and all their assets are frozen.