EU Extends Restrictions Addressing Chemical Weapons Use, Proliferation Until Oct 16, 2020

LUXEMBOURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) The European Union has extended until October 16, 2020, its sanctions aimed at fighting chemical weapons use and proliferation, with the restrictive measures including those taken after the Salisbury incident, the Council of the EU said on Monday.

"The Council today extended restrictive measures by the EU addressing the use and proliferation of chemical weapons until 16 October 2020. These sanctions, which consist of a travel ban to the EU and an asset freeze for persons, as well as an asset freeze for entities, currently apply to nine persons ” five linked to the Syrian regime and four involved in the Salisbury attack ” and one organisation, the Scientific Studies and Research Centre, the Syrian regime's principal entity for the development of chemical weapons," the Council of the EU said in a press release.

In March 2018, former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found unconscious on a bench near a shopping center in Salisbury, England. The UK government said the Skripals had been subject to poisoning with a military-grade nerve agent and swiftly accused Russia of staging the attack.

Russia has denied the accusations, saying the UK government has not provided any evidence of Moscow's alleged role in the poisoning. Russia has said it sent scores of diplomatic notes to the United Kingdom calling for a joint inquiry as required by international law, but London has not cooperated in any way.