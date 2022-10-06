EU Extends Restrictions on DPR, LPR, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson Regions - Council of EU

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) Under the eight package of sanctions against Russia, the EU is extending restrictions on the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR), the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, the the Council of the EU said on Thursday.

"The Council also decided that as of today, the geographical scope of the restrictions introduced on 23 February, including notably the import ban on goods from the non-government controlled areas of the Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, will be extended to cover also the non-controlled areas of the oblasts of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson," the statement read.