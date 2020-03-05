UrduPoint.com
EU Extends Sanctions Against 10 People Over Ukrainian State Fund Embezzlement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 27 seconds ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 04:19 PM

The European Union has extended by one year sanctions against 10 individuals whom it holds responsible for the misappropriation of Ukrainian state funds before the change of power in the country in 2014, the EU Council said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) The European Union has extended by one year sanctions against 10 individuals whom it holds responsible for the misappropriation of Ukrainian state funds before the change of power in the country in 2014, the EU Council said on Thursday.

"The Council today decided to prolong for one more year until 6 March 2021 the existing asset freezes directed against 10 persons identified as responsible for the misappropriation of Ukrainian state funds or for the abuse of office causing a loss to Ukrainian public funds. The restrictive measures against two persons were not extended," the council said in a statement.

The individuals in question are former President Viktor Yanukovych and people who used to serve under him.

The EU has yet to publish the legal act in the Official Journal, but media have speculated that the two people removed from the blacklist are former Prime Minister Mykola Azarov and ex-Energy Minister Eduard Stavytsky.

The sanctions were initially introduced in March 2014, a month after the change of power in Ukraine. They have since been extended on a yearly basis.

