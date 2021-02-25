EU Extends Sanctions Against Belarus by One Year, Until February 28, 2022

The European Union said on Thursday it had extended sanctions against Belarus through February 28, 2022

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) The European Union said on Thursday it had extended sanctions against Belarus through February 28, 2022.

"The Council today decided to prolong until 28 February 2022 the restrictive measures targeting high-level officials responsible for the violent repression and intimidation of peaceful demonstrators, members of the opposition and journalists in Belarus, as well as those responsible for electoral fraud," the statement says.