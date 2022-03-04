UrduPoint.com

EU Extends Sanctions Against Former Ukrainian President Yanukovych For 6 Months

Faizan Hashmi Published March 04, 2022 | 07:40 PM

The European Union's personal sanctions against the former Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukovych have been extended for six months until September 6, 2022, EUR-Lex said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) The European Union's personal sanctions against the former Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukovych have been extended for six months until September 6, 2022, EUR-Lex said on Friday.

"This decision shall apply until ... 6 September 2022," the statement said.

Together with Viktor Yanukovych, the sanctions have also been extended for six months against his son, businessman Oleksandr Yanukovych, and former Prosecutor General Viktor Pshonka and his son, former lawmaker, Artyom Pshonka.

Three more individuals, former Ukrainian internal minister Vitaliy Zakharchenko, the former deputy minister of internal affairs Viktor Ratushnyak and businessman Serhiy Kurchenko, have had sanctions against them extended for a year, until March 6, 2023.

