EU Extends Sanctions Against Iran, Bans Drone Cooperation With Tehran

Sumaira FH Published July 25, 2023 | 04:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) The European Union on Tuesday announced new sanctions against Iran, banning cooperation with the country on drone production over alleged drone supplies to Russia.

"It shall be prohibited to sell, supply, transfer or export, directly or indirectly, goods and technology which might contribute to Iran's capability to manufacture Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)... , whether or not originating in the Union, to any natural or legal person, entity or body in Iran or for use in Iran," the EU's official journal read.

Sanctions also include the possibility of imposing personal restrictions against those the EU deems involved in the development of drone production in Iran, according to the journal.

The EU imposed sanctions on Iran in connection with drone deliveries that the EU claims Iran is making to Russia.

The decision becomes effective the day after publication in the official journal.

Iran has been manufacturing UAVs since the 1980s, but the issue attracted attention last year after Western countries accused Tehran of supplying combat drones to Moscow for alleged use in Russia's special operation in Ukraine. Moscow and Tehran have rejected the allegations. Despite this fact, in February 2023, the European Union introduced sanctions against "individuals in Iran who are involved in the elaboration of drones and components supporting Russia's military." The bloc also mulled including Iran's drone operators in the sanctions list.

