EU Extends Sanctions Against Russia Over Ukraine Until March 15, 2020

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 05:17 PM

The European Union has prolonged sanctions against Russian individuals and entities over Ukraine crisis for another six months, until March 15, 2020, the Council of the European Union announced on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) The European Union has prolonged sanctions against Russian individuals and entities over Ukraine crisis for another six months, until March 15, 2020, the Council of the European Union announced on Thursday.

"The Council has extended the restrictive measures over actions undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine for a further six months, until 15 March 2020," the statement said.

These sanctions, which imply asset freeze and travel restrictions, now apply to 170 persons and 44 entities, it added.

