EU Extends Sanctions Against Russian Individuals For 6 More Months - European Council

Published September 14, 2022

EU Extends Sanctions Against Russian Individuals for 6 More Months - European Council

The European Council has decided to extend the sanctions, imposed against Russian individuals in response to Russia's military operation in Ukraine, for six more months until March 2023, according to a press release published on Wednesday

"The Council decided today to prolong the duration of the restrictive measures targeting those responsible for undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine for a further six months, until 15 March 2023," the message read.

The sanctions target 1,206 individuals and 108 entities in Russia, with restrictions including travel bans, the freezing of assets and a ban on making funds, according to the EU.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. The West and its allies have responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Russia, targeting the country's economy, as well as certain individuals.

