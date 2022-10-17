UrduPoint.com

EU Extends Sanctions For Affiliation With IS, Al-Qaeda For 12 Months - Statement

Umer Jamshaid Published October 17, 2022 | 06:00 PM

EU Extends Sanctions for Affiliation With IS, Al-Qaeda for 12 Months - Statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2022) The Council of the European Union announced on Monday the extension of restrictive measures against the Islamic State (IS, ISIL) and Al-Qaeda terrorist organizations (both banned in Russia), as well as individuals and organizations associated with them, for another year.

"The Council adopted today a decision prolonging the restrictive measures against ISIL/Da'esh and Al-Qaeda and persons, groups, undertakings and entities associated with them for a further year, until 31 October 2023," the statement said.

The current sanction regime applies to 13 individuals and 4 groups who are prohibited access to their funds and entry to the EU, according to the Council of the EU.

"Additionally, EU persons and entities are forbidden from making funds available to those listed," the statement read.

The decision will enter into force on the day following its publication in the Official Journal of the EU.

The EU sanction regime against IS and Al-Qaeda, which is complementary to that imposed by the UN Security Council, was introduced in 2016. The main targets of the restrictive measures are those who directly perpetrate and support terrorist attacks, or who recruit for the terrorist organizations and their affiliates.

Related Topics

Terrorist United Nations Russia European Union October 2016 From Ismail Industries Limited

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: Masood, Ali replace Babar, Riz ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Masood, Ali replace Babar, Rizwan in warm up match against E ..

56 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs launches 7th edition of Customs Lead ..

Dubai Customs launches 7th edition of Customs Leadership Program

2 hours ago
 What State Bank says about banknote of Rs75?

What State Bank says about banknote of Rs75?

2 hours ago
 Air University concludes Career Counseling Week 20 ..

Air University concludes Career Counseling Week 2022

3 hours ago
 Prohibited Funding case: Imran Khan granted interi ..

Prohibited Funding case: Imran Khan granted interim bail

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 04 Ireland Vs. Zimbabwe

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 04 Ireland Vs. Zimbabwe

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.