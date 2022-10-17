EU Extends Sanctions for Affiliation With IS, Al-Qaeda for 12 Months - Statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2022) The Council of the European Union announced on Monday the extension of restrictive measures against the Islamic State (IS, ISIL) and Al-Qaeda terrorist organizations (both banned in Russia), as well as individuals and organizations associated with them, for another year.

"The Council adopted today a decision prolonging the restrictive measures against ISIL/Da'esh and Al-Qaeda and persons, groups, undertakings and entities associated with them for a further year, until 31 October 2023," the statement said.

The current sanction regime applies to 13 individuals and 4 groups who are prohibited access to their funds and entry to the EU, according to the Council of the EU.

"Additionally, EU persons and entities are forbidden from making funds available to those listed," the statement read.

The decision will enter into force on the day following its publication in the Official Journal of the EU.

The EU sanction regime against IS and Al-Qaeda, which is complementary to that imposed by the UN Security Council, was introduced in 2016. The main targets of the restrictive measures are those who directly perpetrate and support terrorist attacks, or who recruit for the terrorist organizations and their affiliates.