MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) The Council of the European Union extended on Thursday sanctions for Turkey's unauthorized drilling activities in the Eastern Mediterranean for one more year.

"Following the review of the framework for restrictive measures in response to Turkey's unauthorised drilling activities in the Eastern Mediterranean, the Council today adopted a decision extending the regime for one year, until 12 November 2022," the council said in a statement.

The EU will remain able to impose targeted sanctions such as assets freezes and travel bans on individuals and entities involved in the unauthorized drilling activities, the council specified.