EU Extends Sanctions On Syria For Another Year, Until June 1, 2022

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 07:20 PM

EU Extends Sanctions on Syria For Another Year, Until June 1, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) The European Union on Thursday extended sanctions against Damascus for another year, until June 1, 2022.

"The Council today extended EU restrictive measures against the Syrian regime for one additional year, until 1 June 2022, in light of the continued repression of the civilian population in the country," the EU said in a statement.

Syria European Union Damascus June

