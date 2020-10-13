EU extends state aid rule easing to 2021: commission

The European Commission announced Tuesday that it will extend its relaxation of EU state aid rules until mid-2021 as part of efforts to help businesses cope with the coronavirus pandemic

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :The European Commission announced Tuesday that it will extend its relaxation of EU state aid rules until mid-2021 as part of efforts to help businesses cope with the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this year, the Commission, the EU's executive arm, eased until December 31 its tough state aid rules in the hope it would help reduce the pandemic's disastrous impact on the economy.