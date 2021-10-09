UrduPoint.com

EU External Action Service Addresses Mosque Attack In Northern Afghanistan

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 09th October 2021 | 10:17 PM

EU External Action Service Addresses Mosque Attack in Northern Afghanistan

The European Union External Action Service (EEAS) addressed the attack on a Shia mosque in Afghanistan's northern Kunduz province and sent its condolences to the families of the victims, the lead spokesperson of the EEAS Peter Stano said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2021) The European Union External Action Service (EEAS) addressed the attack on a Shia mosque in Afghanistan's northern Kunduz province and sent its condolences to the families of the victims, the lead spokesperson of the EEAS Peter Stano said.

"The European Union mourns with the families of the victims and wishes those injured a full and speedy recovery," Stano's statement said.

The spokesperson stressed that the terrorist group Islamic State-Khorasan (ISIS-K, banned in Russia), which took full responsibility for the act, should be brought to justice and noted that the human rights of all Afghan citizens, including the right to life and the rights of ethnic and religious minorities must be respected and most importantly protected.

"Continued terrorist attacks are a serious obstacle to a stable and peaceful Afghanistan, where all Afghan citizens can feel safe and secure. The European Union remains committed to peace and stability in Afghanistan and to supporting its people," Stano's statement concluded.

On Friday, a bomb exploded at a Shia mosque where a Friday prayer was taking place in Afghanistan's province of Kunduz. Eyewitnesses told Sputnik that the death toll from the blast surpassed 100. Around 20 people were injured. Local media reported that the blast killed 60 people and injured over 100.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Terrorist Afghanistan Russia European Union Lead Prayer Mosque Media All From

Recent Stories

Virologist Says Coronavirus May Have Evolved in Ch ..

Virologist Says Coronavirus May Have Evolved in Chinese Miner Infected in 2012 - ..

3 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed meets with Turkmen President, at ..

Mansour bin Zayed meets with Turkmen President, attends signing of agreements, M ..

35 minutes ago
 Thousands protest in Rome against Covid health pas ..

Thousands protest in Rome against Covid health pass

3 minutes ago
 Taliban warns US not to 'destabilise' Afghan gover ..

Taliban warns US not to 'destabilise' Afghan government: Taliban FM

18 minutes ago
 1700 cases of dengue reported in three districts o ..

1700 cases of dengue reported in three districts of Balochistan: Dr. Khalid

18 minutes ago
 (MQM-P) to hold Shehri Huqooq rally in Hyderabad o ..

(MQM-P) to hold Shehri Huqooq rally in Hyderabad on October 10

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.