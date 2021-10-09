EU External Action Service Addresses Mosque Attack in Northern Afghanistan

The European Union External Action Service (EEAS) addressed the attack on a Shia mosque in Afghanistan's northern Kunduz province and sent its condolences to the families of the victims, the lead spokesperson of the EEAS Peter Stano said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2021) The European Union External Action Service (EEAS) addressed the attack on a Shia mosque in Afghanistan's northern Kunduz province and sent its condolences to the families of the victims, the lead spokesperson of the EEAS Peter Stano said.

"The European Union mourns with the families of the victims and wishes those injured a full and speedy recovery," Stano's statement said.

The spokesperson stressed that the terrorist group Islamic State-Khorasan (ISIS-K, banned in Russia), which took full responsibility for the act, should be brought to justice and noted that the human rights of all Afghan citizens, including the right to life and the rights of ethnic and religious minorities must be respected and most importantly protected.

"Continued terrorist attacks are a serious obstacle to a stable and peaceful Afghanistan, where all Afghan citizens can feel safe and secure. The European Union remains committed to peace and stability in Afghanistan and to supporting its people," Stano's statement concluded.

On Friday, a bomb exploded at a Shia mosque where a Friday prayer was taking place in Afghanistan's province of Kunduz. Eyewitnesses told Sputnik that the death toll from the blast surpassed 100. Around 20 people were injured. Local media reported that the blast killed 60 people and injured over 100.