EU Extraordinary Meeting on Energy to Take Place on November 24 - Czech Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) Czech Minister of Industry and Trade Jozef Sikela said on Tuesday that EU energy ministers will hold one more extraordinary meeting on November 24 to discuss measures to cope with the ongoing energy crisis.

Earlier in the day, Sikela said that the EU may agree a new package of measures by late November, which would possibly bring down energy prices, noting that the EU will call "as many extraordinary meetings as possible" to discuss new energy measures when necessary.

"I informed the ministers that I will convene a fourth extraordinary energy council on November 24th in order to adapt this package. The Czech presidency is ready and will continue to deliver," the minister said after the Transport, Telecommunications and Energy Council meeting in Luxembourg.

Since 2021, energy prices in EU countries have been surging as part of a global trend. After the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022 and the adoption of several packages of sanctions against Moscow by the EU, energy prices accelerated their rise, placing energy security high on both the global and national agendas, and pushing many European governments to resort to contingency measures. The EU has been looking for alternatives to Russian natural gas as it has pledged to end its dependence on energy supplies from Russia.