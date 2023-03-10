EU Eyeing Joint Navy Patrols to Protect Infrastructure After Nord Stream Blasts - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2023) The EU is considering a possibility of conducting joint maritime patrols and exercises to protect critical marine infrastructure on the bloc's territory after the Nord Stream blasts, EU Commissioner for Environment, Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Virginijus Sinkevicius told the Financial Time newspaper.

The EU is set to publish an updated maritime strategy that includes a plan of action calling for an annual joint naval exercise and more military and coastguard patrols, the newspaper said.

"After what happened with Nord Stream, (we need) increased monitoring and protecting (of) critical maritime infrastructure and ships from physical and cyber threats," Sinkevicius said.