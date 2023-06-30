BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) The European Union is planning to use super profits from investing Russia's frozen assets in the EU to support Ukraine and expects to receive at least 3 billion Euros ($3.26 billion) a year, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said Thursday.

"Discussions have been held on Russia's frozen assets, in which Belgium plays a special role.

90% of Russia's assets frozen in the EU are in Belgium. It is important for us that these funds play a role in the reconstruction of Ukraine ... We are focused on super profits. We are talking about a sum of three billion a year, which could be received," De Croo told reporters after the first day of the two-day EU summit in Brussels.

The EU countries must use such a legal mechanism that will not allow damaging the financial stability of the union, the prime minister added.