EU Eyes 'blacklist' Of Corrupt Individuals Worldwide

Published May 03, 2023

EU eyes 'blacklist' of corrupt individuals worldwide

The European Union unveiled proposals on Wednesday to crack down on corruption in the bloc, including a plan to "blacklist" non-EU individuals accused of corruption worldwide

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :The European Union unveiled proposals on Wednesday to crack down on corruption in the bloc, including a plan to "blacklist" non-EU individuals accused of corruption worldwide.

The plans come just months after a bribery scandal in the European Parliament rocked the EU and after a 2022 survey showed corruption remained a serious concern for EU citizens with 68 percent saying they believe it is still widespread in their country.

"Over the years, I am watching what factors are decreasing the trust of people in democracy. And there are two: abuse of power and corruption," European Commission Vice President Vera Jourova said.

The proposals will bring the EU's 27 member states closer to standardising definitions of what constitutes corruption, going beyond bribery to also include trading in influence, abuse of office, obstruction of justice and illicit enrichment.

They would also force member states to harmonise jail terms with minimum and maximum penalties and aim to make it easier for cross-border cooperation between member states' police forces.

Another new rule goes beyond Europe and would see individuals and entities who committed "serious acts of corruption" have their assets frozen in the bloc and be banned from the EU.

The plans will need to be approved by the EU's 27 member states and the parliament.

The blacklist proposal is similar to the US Magnitsky act, a law under which Washington punishes foreign government officials implicated in corruption or human rights abuses.

The act is named after Russian lawyer Sergei Magnitsky, who died in a Russian prison in pre-trial detention in 2009 amid allegations of mistreatment.

"We are sending a clear message: the EU is not open for business to those who engage in corruption, wherever that occurs," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.

